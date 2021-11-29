Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

ATOAI official: North East Has The Potential To Become Adventure Tourism Capital Of India

Advisor to Chief Minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha stressed the need for a combined effort from the eight North Eastern states to make the region a global tourism destination.

ATOAI official: North East Has The Potential To Become Adventure Tourism Capital Of India
A hot-air balloon prepares for the take-off during the 5-day Adventure Tourism Festival, in Agartala. | PTI Photo

Trending

ATOAI official: North East Has The Potential To Become Adventure Tourism Capital Of India
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T11:55:09+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 11:55 am

A top official of Adventure and Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) said that the the North East region has the potential to become the adventure tourism capital of the country. 

Speaking at the panel discussion on "Rafting, trekking and road expeditions" on the second day of the 9th International Tourism Mart for the North East region at Naga Heritage Village Kisama on Sunday, ATOAI honorary secretary Vinayak Koul said adventure tourism is the future of tourism in the country. Economically it makes sense as it helps bring the fun to the last mile, he said while calling upon the gathering to explore the country first and then move on to other places.

Advisor to Chief Minister of Nagaland, Abu Metha stressed the need for a combined effort from the eight North Eastern states to make the region a global tourism destination. Talking on "Potential of fairs and festivals for tourism in the North East region", he said that a combined effort is required to push the tourism industry forward in the region

Related Stories

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

He maintained that tourism would fetch a positive economic impact and employment generation, thereby enabling the region to enhance its contribution in the nation building process. Metha said that experiential tourism is today one of the biggest demands and aspirations of the tourists who travel all around the world.

Sharing the role of fairs and festivals in promoting tourism, he said the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland exemplifies the energy, innovation and creativity of the people and promotes Nagas beyond India.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Director India Trails and Nagaland Tourism Association president David Angami said that Nagaland needs to upgrade the Tourism policy in order to create better opportunities. Founder and Chief Executive of North East Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta claimed that the Hornbill Festival is the biggest festival of India. He said that the North East will emerge as the most ideal destination for the busy, hardworking professionals, especially for the mindful tourists.

Mahanta stressed on the need to have one North East marketing campaign, adding "it is important to initiate one North East Tourism campaign, focusing on fairs and festivals calendar, specific theme driver promotions". He said that extensive social media campaigns are needed within India and abroad. "Fairs and festivals can change the tourism scenario of the entire north east region, provided we plan it well," Mahanta said.

He said that the 9th edition of North East Festival 2021 will take place in New Delhi from December 10 to 12, which will focus North East as a destination for a mindful tourism. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Nagaland North-East India Adventure Sports & Tourism Tourism Travel & Tourism
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India Set 284-run Target For New Zealand

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Live: NZ Suffer Blow, India Sniff A Chance At Tea

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Live: NZ Suffer Blow, India Sniff A Chance At Tea

Koushik Paul / Day 5 of the first India vs New Zealand Test is tantalisingly poised. India need nine wickets and New Zealand 280 runs. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ.

Omicron In India: How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States

Omicron In India: How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement