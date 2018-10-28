﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 3-2, Face Pakistan In Final

Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 3-2, Face Pakistan In Final

Two-time champions Pakistan defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the shootout after a 4-4 draw in regulation period of the first semi-final.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 October 2018
Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 3-2, Face Pakistan In Final
File Photo
Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 3-2, Face Pakistan In Final
outlookindia.com
2018-10-28T11:55:18+0530
Related Stories

Defending champions beat Asian Games gold medalist Japan 3-2 to enter the final of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, at Muscat on Saturday.

It turned out to be a tall task for the world no. 5 Indians to get past Japan against whom they had registered a convincing 9-0 win in the league stages.

Young striker Gurjant Singh gave India the lead in the 19th minute with a fine reverse hit field goal before Japan equalised through Wakuri three minutes later from a penalty corner.

After the change of ends, India restored their lead when Chinglensana Singh deflected in from a penalty corner in the 44th minute.

Five minutes from the hooter Dilpreet Singh extended India's lead with a superb field strike in the 55th minute.

But India's joy was shortlived as Japan reduced the margin a minute later when Zendana scored from a penalty corner to give serious threats to the Indians.

But thereafter, the Indians defended well in numbers to thwart Japan's challenge in the final few minutes to register the hard-fought win and a place in tomorrow's final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, two-time champions Pakistan defeated Malaysia 3-1 in the shootout after a 4-4 draw in regulation period of the first semi-final to enter tomorrow's summit clash.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Oman Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) Hockey Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Trump Turns Down India's Invite To Be Chief Guest At Republic Day Parade: Reports
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters