Asia Cup 2018 Final: Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, India Bowl First Against Bangladesh

India, chasing a record-extending seventh title fielded a full-strength team by bringing back all five players who have missed out in the last game against Afghanistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 September 2018
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in the final of 2018 Asia Cup at Dubai on Friday.

India, chasing a record-extending seventh title fielded a full-strength team by bringing back all five players who have missed out in the last game against Afghanistan.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

