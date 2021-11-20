Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Says, "India Would Not Have Faced Reverses In 1962 War If Country Had Strong Leadership"

B.D. Mishra said that the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is always concerned about the welfare of Army troopers.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Says,
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Says, "India Would Not Have Faced Reverses In 1962 War If Country Had Strong Leadership" | Outlook

Trending

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Says, "India Would Not Have Faced Reverses In 1962 War If Country Had Strong Leadership"
outlookindia.com
2021-11-20T20:20:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 8:20 pm

In statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra, said India would not have faced "reverses" against China in 1962 if the country back then had a strong leadership. He further exhorted Army personnel to prepare for any and every eventuality along the borders.

Addressing a ‘Sainik Sanmelan’ at the operational base of the 14th battalion of Rajput Regiment in Changlang district, the governor pointed out that the country should never lower its guard. "If India had a strong leadership in 1962, we would not have had any reverses against China. Now, the field equations have changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world. However, we should not lower our guards. Every soldier must prepare himself for any eventuality on our borders," the governor said.

"There is a sea change in the attitude of the government towards the security forces. Now the apex political leadership is highly concerned about the wellbeing of security personnel," he stated.
He called upon the personnel to maintain discipline, train themselves hard and share an affable relationship with civilians. "If the men in uniform are determined, they will be successful in all their endeavors". The governor, who had participated in the1965 India-Pakistan war with the regiment as company commander, lauded the proficiency of the battalion and its soldiers. As a token of appreciation, Mishra also made a contribution for the regiment's 'Bara Khana' on this occasion.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bathinda Arunachal Pradesh Indian Army Indo-China Governor
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Adoption Is A Giant Monkey Puzzle

Rashmi Verma / A riotiously impure act, adoption upends all markers of genetic or cultural pride for Indians.

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

Ashutosh Sharma / The farmers had started their agitation against the Modi government’s “agricultural reforms”, saying that the set of controversial laws would benefit private players at their expense.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Gujarat Emerges As A Fertile Landing Ground For Narcotics Smuggling From Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran

Haima Deshpande / The NCB sources say that Pakistan’s ISI is using the network of the Dawood gang to smuggle narcotics via Gujarat.

Advertisement