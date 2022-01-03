Arjun Kapoor Has A Witty Comeback To Trolls Commenting On His Age Gap With GF Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about the criticism directed towards him and his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora, for their 12-year age difference. He said that as long as the audience notices his work, everything else is ‘just a lot of noise’.

While Kapoor is 36, Arora is 48. He called it a ‘silly thought process’ to ‘contextualise a relationship’ on the parameters of age.

Speaking to Masala. com, the actor stated, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

Furthermore, he added, “What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship,”

Kapoor and Arora have been in a relationship for a few years now. To wish fans on New Year, he shared an unseen picture with her from a beach vacation. “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must), we just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead!!! (sic),” he wrote in his caption.

Kapoor will be seen next in director Mohit Suri’s 'Ek Villain Returns', alongside co-stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani. He also has 'Kuttey', directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, in the pipeline. The film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, actresses Konkona Sensharma, Tabu, and Radhika Madan.