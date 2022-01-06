Anushka Sharma's Look As Indian Cricketer Jhulan Goswami Finally Out

Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Actress Anushka Sharma is all set to return to movies as her first look as Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswani was revealed recently.

The actress was seen in the movie 'Zero' in 2018.

2022-01-06T11:06:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 11:06 am

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who’s next film is based on the life of female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami has revealed her first look as the female bowler. Sharma is all set to make her comeback after three years with the film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The movie is said to have an OTT release on Netflix.

 
 
 
Calling the film an eye-opener, Sharma said in a statement, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

“From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and 'Chakda Xpress' is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India.”

 She further continued by calling it a revolution for women's cricket in India, “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

The film is produced by Karnesh Sharma and is directed by Prosit Roy.

Jhulan Goswami said that, "When you represent India, that’s all that is on your mind. Tum desh ke liye khel rahe ho, apne liye nahi (You are playing for the country, not for yourself). 11 women playing to place Team India’s name in history.It doesn’t matter if they said ladkiyan cricket nahi khel sakti (It dosen't matter if they said girls cannot play cricket) . It doesn’t matter if sometimes a man’s accomplishments are placed above your own. It doesn’t matter if the stadiums are empty. When you pull up on to the pitch to bowl, all you see is the opponent holding the cricket bat and the stumps you need to knock out."

 She further continued, "It’s this level of unblinking focus that lends itself to success. That, and remembering that you’re here not in spite of everything that went wrong, but because of everything that went right. It’s about knowing one’s place in the world and having one’s feet firmly on the ground."

