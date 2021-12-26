Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Andhra Pradesh Reports Two Fresh Cases Of Omicron

The state recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative figure to 20,76,492, while the toll rose to 14,490 with one more fatality.

Andhra Pradesh Reports Two Fresh Cases Of Omicron
Andhra Pradesh Reports 2 Fresh Cases Of Omicron | PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Trending

Andhra Pradesh Reports Two Fresh Cases Of Omicron
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T20:54:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 8:54 pm

In a grim notice,  Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported two more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the tally to six.

The two new cases were reported from Anantapuram and Prakasam districts, and both persons arrived from foreign countries, the Director of Public Health said in a statement.

A 48 year-old male who recently came from South Africa to Hyderabad and then to Ongole on December 16 tested COVID-19 positive on December 20. His samples were sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, for genome sequencing, it said. He was declared positive for the Omicron strain on December 25.

Related Stories

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

In the second case, a 51 year-old man arrived in Bangaluru from the UK on December 18. His samples were collected and sent to the CCMB after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Later, he tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Both the patients are healthy and in quarantine under the close observation of the health department, the statement said, adding that all the primary and secondary contacts of both persons were tested and found to be negative for the virus.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Active cases stood at 1,166, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today. Over 25,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far stood at over 3.11 crore.

As many as 164 people recovered from the disease leaving the total recoveries at 20,60,836, the bulletin said. The lone death was reported in Krishna district.

Chittoor District topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 248 followed by East Godavari (149)

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Andhra Pradesh omicron spread India Active Covid Cases Omicron Covid Outbreak
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Fire And Water

Fire And Water

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Top 10 Christmas Movies To Watch

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Committee To Look Into Withdrawal Of Controversial AFSPA From Nagaland

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland government has said that a committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Force Special (Special Powers) Act.

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Vaccination For Children Aged 15-18 | What We Know In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a series of announcements on the next steps of vaccination for children and booster doses for frontline workers and people above the age of 60.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: Rahul Hits Ton As India Take Day 1 Honours

Jayanta Oinam / India were 272/3 at the close of play with KL Rahul unbeaten on 122. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Yearender 2021: The Sweetest Year Of Mamata Banerjee's Life

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / From winning Bengal Assembly Elections with a landslide majority to expanding into other states, all over India, Mamata Banerjee had 2021 as the sweetest year of her life.

Advertisement