Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
All You Need To Know About These Crypto Coins Added By An Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange

India-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber has added five crypto coins, namely MANA, SAND, GALA, REQ and COTI, on its platform.

2021-12-22T15:29:47+05:30
Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 3:29 pm

Indian cryptocurrency exchange, CoinSwitch Kuber has announced to add five new coins namely MANA, SAND, GALA, REQ, COTI to their platform on December 21. Here is a brief overview of these five new crypto assets listed by this Indian crypto exchange platform.

MANA

MANA is an ERC-20 token that can be used to pay for NFTs, exclusive names, avatars, wearables, and everything else available on Metaverse. MANA moved from the lows of $0.8616 (âÂÂÂ¹65.42) on September 15 to the highs of $5.48 (âÂÂÂ¹416.09) on November 25, thereby gaining almost 540 per cent. Moreover, its trading volume is $1,100,084,726.14 which is increasing by 54.90 per cent in the last 24 hours. At present, it was trading at $3.27 and increasing with 6.40 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

SAND

Sandbox (SAND), launched in 2011 by Pixowl,  is a blockchain-based virtual world that allows users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. Moreover, by combining the powers of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it creates a decentralized platform for a thriving gaming community.

SAND has a total market capitalisation of $4,719,302,541, up by 7.2 per cent, with a total trading volume of $840,089,457.76, that witnessed a rise of 22.28 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com. The price of SAND was $5.13 at 7pm IST , up by 7.13 per cent in the last 24 hours. 

GALA 

GALA (GALA) was launched in 2019 by Eric Schiermeyer primarily keeping in mind the gaming industry. The total market capitalisation of $3,067,138,977 is increased by 5.98 per cent in the last 24 hours, while its total trading volume was $473,980,562.96 and up 26.83 per cent over the same period of time. GALA was currently trading at $0.4413, up by 7.83, data of coinmarketcap.com showed. 

Request (REQ) 

The Request (REQ) utility token was launched in 2017 by Christophe Lassuyt and Etienne Tatur. The Request Network is an Ethereum-based decentralised payment system designed to carry on secure transactions.

REQ was trading at $0.3655 with the rise of 6.68 per cent in the last 24 hours, with the total market capitalisation of $365,332,694 which is increasing with 7.11 per cent over the same period of time, data from coinmarketcap.com showed. The coin has the total trading volume of $28,131,389.39, up by 29.08 per cent. 

COTI (COTI) 

COTI Staking Platform was launched on January 1, 2020, having total market capitalisation of $268,132,704, which rose by 6.70 per cent in the last 24 hours. COTI is the enterprise-grade fintech platform that designs payment set-ups for organizations as well as digitize any currency to save time as well as money, according to coinmarketcap.com. 

COTI currently has a total trading volume of $30,497,195.63, up 12.81 percent in the previous 24 hours.

