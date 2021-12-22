All You Need To Know About These Crypto Coins Added By An Indian Cryptocurrency Exchange

Indian cryptocurrency exchange, CoinSwitch Kuber has announced to add five new coins namely MANA, SAND, GALA, REQ, COTI to their platform on December 21. Here is a brief overview of these five new crypto assets listed by this Indian crypto exchange platform.

MANA

MANA is an ERC-20 token that can be used to pay for NFTs, exclusive names, avatars, wearables, and everything else available on Metaverse. MANA moved from the lows of $0.8616 (âÂÂÂ¹65.42) on September 15 to the highs of $5.48 (âÂÂÂ¹416.09) on November 25, thereby gaining almost 540 per cent. Moreover, its trading volume is $1,100,084,726.14 which is increasing by 54.90 per cent in the last 24 hours. At present, it was trading at $3.27 and increasing with 6.40 per cent in the last 24 hours.

SAND

Sandbox (SAND), launched in 2011 by Pixowl, is a blockchain-based virtual world that allows users to create, build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. Moreover, by combining the powers of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), it creates a decentralized platform for a thriving gaming community.

SAND has a total market capitalisation of $4,719,302,541, up by 7.2 per cent, with a total trading volume of $840,089,457.76, that witnessed a rise of 22.28 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com. The price of SAND was $5.13 at 7pm IST , up by 7.13 per cent in the last 24 hours.

GALA

GALA (GALA) was launched in 2019 by Eric Schiermeyer primarily keeping in mind the gaming industry. The total market capitalisation of $3,067,138,977 is increased by 5.98 per cent in the last 24 hours, while its total trading volume was $473,980,562.96 and up 26.83 per cent over the same period of time. GALA was currently trading at $0.4413, up by 7.83, data of coinmarketcap.com showed.

Request (REQ)

The Request (REQ) utility token was launched in 2017 by Christophe Lassuyt and Etienne Tatur. The Request Network is an Ethereum-based decentralised payment system designed to carry on secure transactions.

REQ was trading at $0.3655 with the rise of 6.68 per cent in the last 24 hours, with the total market capitalisation of $365,332,694 which is increasing with 7.11 per cent over the same period of time, data from coinmarketcap.com showed. The coin has the total trading volume of $28,131,389.39, up by 29.08 per cent.

COTI (COTI)

COTI Staking Platform was launched on January 1, 2020, having total market capitalisation of $268,132,704, which rose by 6.70 per cent in the last 24 hours. COTI is the enterprise-grade fintech platform that designs payment set-ups for organizations as well as digitize any currency to save time as well as money, according to coinmarketcap.com.

COTI currently has a total trading volume of $30,497,195.63, up 12.81 percent in the previous 24 hours.