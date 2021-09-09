Akshay Kumar Posts Heartfelt Message Remembering His Mother On His 54th Birthday

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt note on Twitter on Thursday, thanking everyone who wished the actor on his 54th birthday. He also thanked those who sent in their condolences to the actor, after his mother died on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on. pic.twitter.com/PdCGtRxrvq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2021

The actor's fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes.

Happy Birthday @akshaykumar sir, from working as waiter to becoming India's biggest star, You're an inspiration for millions of people. We Akkians will always support you through your highs and lows. Love you 3kâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar — ï¼²ï¼¯ï¼­ï¼¥ÌÂÂï¼¯ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@Akshays_Wizard) September 9, 2021

Happy Birthday Dear Akshay Kumar Sir. I wish you a long life, I hope you will be a more enlightened person in the futureðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



There will always be quarrels and disputes between the farwars, but Become again everything is Good BondingðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/wuZLd1jQB6 — Being Aruhi (@BeingAruhi) September 9, 2021

@akshaykumar It's definitely not a good time to wish you on your birthday. Its not gonna be easy to overcome what u had just lost. Stay strong Paaji.



#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/sn58bSOUvq — Subhajit Kar (@Subhaji77494474) September 8, 2021

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar had shared the tragic news about his mother, Aruna Bhatia’s death, after she had been admitted in Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital for a few days. The actor had left the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Cindrela,” in London, to be by his mother’s side.

"The actor's mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she's not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision,” a source was quoted as saying.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine