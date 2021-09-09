September 09, 2021
Akshay Kumar Posts Heartfelt Message Remembering His Mother On His 54th Birthday

Actor Akshay Kumar who turned 54 on Thursday (September 9) also thanked those who sent in their condolences after his mother's death on Wednesday in Mumbai.

09 September 2021
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt note on Twitter on his 54th birthday
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt note on Twitter on Thursday, thanking everyone who wished the actor on his 54th birthday. He also thanked those who sent in their condolences to the actor, after his mother died on Wednesday in Mumbai.

 The actor's fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes. 

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar had shared the tragic news about his mother, Aruna Bhatia’s death, after she had been admitted in Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital for a few days. The actor had left the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Cindrela,” in London, to be by his mother’s side.

"The actor's mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she's not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision,” a source was quoted as saying.

