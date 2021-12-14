Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Akhilesh Mocks BJP's 'Double-Engine' Govt, Says Engines Are Colliding

Mocking the BJP's constant claim that the state benefited because the same party led the governments in UP and at the Centre, he said, “This double-engine government has completely failed. These double engines are colliding with each other.”

Akhilesh Mocks BJP's 'Double-Engine' Govt, Says Engines Are Colliding
Akhilesh Yadav, national president of the Samajwadi Party. | PTI Photo

Trending

Akhilesh Mocks BJP's 'Double-Engine' Govt, Says Engines Are Colliding
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T23:03:12+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 11:03 pm

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the “double-engine” government of the BJP has failed with its engines colliding against each other, accusing it of disappointing farmers and the jobless youth in Uttar Pradesh.

He said the BJP government at the Centre withdrew the three contentious farm laws only because of the upcoming assembly elections. “The anger of the public was visible. The farmers would have stood against them in the elections, and for this reason, the farm laws were withdrawn," he told reporters in Jaunpur, where he resumed his “rath yatra” poll campaign.

Mocking the BJP's constant claim that the state benefited because the same party led the governments in UP and at the Centre, he said, “This double-engine government has completely failed. These double engines are colliding with each other.”

Related Stories

Menace Of Pollution: Like Cities, Rural India Is Equally Gasping For Clean Air

He said the farmers will not forget the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which four farmers were crushed to death by an SUV. “Weren’t the person driving the jeep and people sitting with him BJP workers,” he said, referring to the allegations against the ruling party. “Will women forget the Hathras incident,” he added, alluding to a rape-and-murder case.

Yadav said the government had failed to live up to its promise ahead of the earlier elections to double farm incomes. "The first promise made by the BJP in the `sankalp patra’ was to double the income of farmers. Today, the income of most people has halved, while inflation has doubled. How will prosperity come?” he said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The opposition leader said had the farmers not worked on their fields during the Covid pandemic, the economy would have crumbled. Despite the recent withdrawal of the three agri laws by the Centre following months of farmers’ protest, the SP and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal have indicated that it will be an important poll issue.

Against the backdrop of now ended farmers' protest, the alliance is expected to give a tough fight in western Uttar Pradesh to the BJP, which won 109 of the 136 Assembly seats in the region in the last Assembly polls. The SP chief said there is joblessness in the state. Referring to a high-profile event organised by the state government to attract new ventures, he asked, “Has the investment come to UP?” He also referred to the cancellation of recruitment exams due to question paper leaks.

To a question referring to a recent jibe by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the red caps worn by SP workers, he said, “The BJP cannot understand the red colour, since the red colour is the colour of emotion. When you become angry, your face and ears turn red.” “Our blood is red. Is the blood of the BJP black? Theirs is also red. The clothes which couples wear during weddings are also red. Vermilion is also red in colour." At a rally in Gorakhpur, Modi had said those who wear the red caps are a “red alert” as they wanted to form a government to free terrorists from jails.

Referring to government hospital in Jaunpur, the former chief minister said, "I remember that when I approved the Jaunpur Medical College, I had said it would be better than the one in Azamgarh. The budget was also provided for it. He seemed to suggest that there was slow progress on the project after the BJP came to power in the state. “I came to know that it has been inaugurated. How can a medical college which itself is demanding treatment provide treatment to poor people," he said. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Samajwadi Party Farm Laws Farm Laws Withdrawal Hathras gangrape case Assembly Polls Rath Yatra Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

California Storm Covers Parched Areas In Snow After Warm Fall In Western US

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies, Take Series 2-0

2nd T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies, Take Series 2-0

Jayanta Oinam / After posting 172/8, Pakistan dismissed West Indies for 163 runs in the second match of the their three-match series in Karachi.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement