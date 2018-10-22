After Getting Trolled, Maharashtra CM's Wife Apologises For Selfie On Ship

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis, apologized after a video of her taking selfie on the edge of a cruise ship, went viral on the social media.

Amruta Fadnavis was trolled on the social media after the video went viral for allegedly risking her life for a selfie.

She, however, maintained that the spot where she was sitting was safe.

She was attending the inauguration of domestic cruise liner Angriya in Mumbai on October 20.

"The spot where I clicked selfie was not dangerous because there were two more steps below," she told a Marathi newschannel today.

"If anyone thinks I have made some mistake, then I apologise for it," she said.

In addition, she adviced not the youth not to immitate her actions and risk life for a selfie.

(With Inputs PTI)