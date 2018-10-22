After Getting Trolled, Maharashtra CM's Wife Apologises For Selfie On Ship

﻿
Amruta Fadnavis was attending the inauguration of domestic cruise liner Angriya in Mumbai on October 20.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2018
CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Fadnavis was spotted taking selfie beyond the barricades in a cruise
2018-10-22T15:17:17+0530

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta Fadnavis, apologized after a video of her taking selfie on the edge of a cruise ship, went viral on the social media.

Amruta Fadnavis was trolled on the social media after the video went viral for allegedly risking her life for a selfie.

She, however, maintained that the spot where she was sitting was safe.

She was attending the inauguration of domestic cruise liner Angriya in Mumbai on October 20.

"The spot where I clicked selfie was not dangerous because there were two more steps below," she told a Marathi newschannel today.

"If anyone thinks I have made some mistake, then I apologise for it," she said.

In addition, she adviced not the youth not to immitate her actions and risk life for a selfie.

(With Inputs PTI)

