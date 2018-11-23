﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  After ‘Statue of Unity’, Gujarat May Get A 80-Feet Tall Lord Buddha Statue Too

After ‘Statue of Unity’, Gujarat May Get A 80-Feet Tall Lord Buddha Statue Too

The foundation also plans to build a grand monument at Dev Ni Mori, a Buddhist archaeological site in Sabarkantha

Outlook Web Bureau 23 November 2018
After ‘Statue of Unity’, Gujarat May Get A 80-Feet Tall Lord Buddha Statue Too
Representative Image (File)
After ‘Statue of Unity’, Gujarat May Get A 80-Feet Tall Lord Buddha Statue Too
outlookindia.com
2018-11-23T08:48:44+0530

After the 182-meter tall 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gujarat may get a gigantic Buddha statue. Sanghakaya Foundation, a non-profit Buddhist organisation, said Thursday that it has demanded land from the government for installing an 80-feet high statue of Lord Buddha in Gandhinagar.

The organization has reportedly roped in Ram Sutar, the sculptor behind the Statue of Unity, for the project

"We are expecting to get the land soon," president of the foundation Bhante Prashil Ratna told reporters in Ahmedabad.

 Mr Ratna also said that the foundation is planning to set up a Buddhist University in Gujarat. "Contrary to the belief that ancient Buddhist sites exist only in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and further to the north, Gujarat too has been blessed with such sites," he said.

"Like Nalanda and Takshashila, records of Chinese traveller Xuanzang mention that there was a big Buddhist university called Vallabhi at Bhavnagar in Gujarat," he said.

"As (ancient) Nalanda university has been revived, we wish to revive Vallabhi university here," he said.

"The state government has given us land in Gandhinagar where we are planning to start a university on Buddhism," he said.

The foundation also plans to build a grand monument at Dev Ni Mori, a Buddhist archaeological site in Sabarkantha district of north Gujarat, he said.

"During the excavation at Dev Ni Mori, two km from temple town of Shamlaji, they found ashes of Lord Buddha.... The government has sanctioned the land and a monument will be
built at the cost of Rs 1,200 crore," he said.

A Buddhist monastery was also found during excavation in Vadnagar, the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gujarat Monuments & Statues etc National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India's Tour Of Australia, 2nd T20I: Statistical Preview And Weather Forecast
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters