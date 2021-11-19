Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

After PM's Announcement, To Repeal Farm Laws, Rahul Gandhi calls It A "Victory Against Injustice"

"Country's annadatas have made arrogance bow its head down through satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind, Jai Hind ka Kisan,": Rahul Gandhi

After PM's Announcement, To Repeal Farm Laws, Rahul Gandhi calls It A
After PM's Announcement, To Repeal Farm Laws, Rahul Gandhi calls It A "Victory Against Injustice" | PTI

Trending

After PM's Announcement, To Repeal Farm Laws, Rahul Gandhi calls It A "Victory Against Injustice"
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T20:18:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 8:18 pm

Describing the Centre's decision to repeal three contentious farm laws as a "victory against injustice", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, the "annadatas" (food providers) of the country have made "arrogance bow its head down" through "satyagraha",

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, announced the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the last one year. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi called the repealing of Farm Laws, "a victory for those who could not return home.Defeat is only theirs, who could not save the lives of 'annadaatas'...," the former Congress chief tweeted with the hashtag "FarmLawsRepealed" and shared images of farmers struggling during the protests against the three laws.

Several Congress leaders highlighted that Gandhi had, in a tweet on October 29, said only barricades were removed from the protest sites of the farmers and the three contentious laws will also be done away with soon.They also shared his earlier comments in which he had said, "Mark my words, the government will be forced to take back the farm laws."

Many farmers were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law enacted to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) on crops.

The Centre, which held several rounds of talks with the protesting farmers, had maintained that the laws were pro-farmer, while the protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Rahul Gandhi India Farm Laws Withdrawal Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

One Battle Won, The War Remains

One Battle Won, The War Remains

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Singhu Snapshots: Slogans, Sports And Songs

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Farm Laws Repealed: The Biggest Victory Of Farmers' Movement In Recent Decades

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Rohit, Rahul Give India Good Start

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: Rohit, Rahul Give India Good Start

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement