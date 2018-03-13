Advisor To Delhi CM, VK Jain, Who Said He Saw AAP MLAs Manhandle Delhi Chief Secretary, Resigns

VK Jain, advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has resigned from his post, citing personl reasons, and family commitments, days after he was questioned by police in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

He has submitted his resignation letter in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and sent a copy to the lieutenant governor, the source added.

He was appointed to the post in September last year, days after he had retired as the CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The board is chaired by Kejriwal.

Jain was present at Kejriwal's residence in the Civil Lines area on February 19, when AAP legislators allegedly attacked Delhi's top bureaucrat Anshu Prakash.

On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV surveillance system installed at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disc; the forensic report is still awaited.

Two other AAP MLAs - Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal - were arrested in the case.

The chief minister's adviser, who was questioned by police in connection with the alleged assault on Prakash at Kejriwal's residence on February 19, proceeded on a week's medical leave after questioning by the Delhi police.

Delhi Police had told a court that Jain had disclosed during interrogation that he saw MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan surrounding the chief secretary and assaulting him at the chief minister's residence that night.

However, Jain had previously said he had not seen anything as he had gone to the washroom at the time of the incident.

The AAP alleged that the Delhi Police pressured Jain to change his statement. Senior AAP leaders Ashutosh and Sanjay Singh claimed that this was a ploy to destabilise the party's government in Delhi.

Ashutosh had also targeted Lt Governor Anil Baijal, calling him an "agent of the BJP" for not acting on a complaint about attack on Delhi minister Imran Hussain and Delhi Dialogue Commission vice-chairman Ashish Khetan, despite being provided evidence.

