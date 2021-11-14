Actor Sonu Sood's Sister Malvika To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections, Party Name Yet To Be Disclosed

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood is all set to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections scheduled in 2022, the Bollywood actor declared on Sunday at his native place Moga.

However, there was no announcement made on which party she would be joining.

“Malvika is ready. Her commitment to serve people is unparalleled," Sood said at a press conference at his home in Moga.

He explained that it is a big decision of life when it comes to joining a political party.

'It is more about ideologies, not casual meetings.', he said.

When asked about which party Malvika would be joining, the Bollywood actor said, “We will reveal at right time about the party."

Sood’s sister recently met with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and she is open to meeting other political leaders as well, including AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Political analysts says, Sonu's sister may go with AAP because the Moga native home of Sood's fall in Malwa region having good penetration of AAP, as Bhagwant as Lok Sabha MP, represent Sangrur constituency.