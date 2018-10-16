Accessories To Trick Out Your Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki India recently launched its first middleweight adventure tourer, the V-Strom 650. By launching it in the top-spec XT variant, the Japanese brand has made sure it hasn’t cut any corners. This version comes with spoked wheels, tubeless Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 dual-purpose tyres, handguards and a belly pan.

Interestingly, it is the only off-road-friendly ADV in the segment as its only current rival, the Kawasaki Versys 650, is more of a soft-roader than an out-and-out mudplugger. As standard, the Japanese brand offers a three-way adjustable windscreen, a 12V DC outlet just below the instrument cluster and an aluminium luggage rack for the V-Strom 650 XT.

We list out some of the most practical accessories for the motorcycle which will help enhance its go-anywhere capability. While these accessories are currently limited to various international markets, we expect Suzuki to make them available in India in the coming months

Panniers:

No ADV is complete without a basic set of panniers. It not only gives the motorcycle a more rugged appeal, but is also extremely practical. Compared to removable motorcycle luggages, hard case panniers eliminate the struggle involved in removing luggage and also lugging it around. The pannier on the right has a capacity of 21 litres, while the one on the left is rated at 18 litres.

For enhanced practicality, the brand offers a top case in two sizes as well. The 55-litre case can hold two full-face helmets and has the loading capacity of 5kg. However, the catch is that this top case is not compatible with the side panniers. The 35-litre top case (3kg load capacity), on the other hand, can be used along with the panniers. Both panniers are lockable with the vehicle key itself.

Comfort-enhancing accessories:

If you find the standard windscreen insufficient, fret not! There’s a Vario Touring Screen on offer with a seven-stage adjustable spoiler. For the vertically challenged, there’s a lower seat available, which reduces the standard 835mm seat by 20mm, which is decent enough. To give you a better perspective, this low seat is still 15mm higher than the Royal Enfield Himalayan’s.

Riders who want a bit more illumination than the vertically stacked halogen headlamps can opt for the 8-watt LED fog lamp set that’s good for an output of 3600 Candela each. For easier understanding, the light from one of the lamps is roughly equivalent to light from 3600 candles. If you’re traversing through high-altitude regions or cold environment, the optional three-level heated grips are a godsend. The heating wire has been positioned all around the grip for better heating characteristics. Suzuki has ensured the diameter is almost identical to a standard grip for better ergonomics.

Protection bits:

The XT’s underbelly cowl should suffice for most of the mild off-road outings. However, if you’re heading to extremely challenging terrain like Spiti Valley, then the optional 4mm thick aluminium skid plate should help offer better protection. However, the part doesn’t cover as much as the stock engine cowl does. The skid plate is available both in powder coated and brushed silver finish. There’s also a 2mm thick steel ‘accessory bar’ on offer for added protection on the sides. It also allows the mounting of the OEM LED auxiliary lamps.

For easier maintenance and for more secure parking, Suzuki offers a centre stand too. This simple accessory will be extremely useful when it comes to maintenance activities like chain cleaning, tyre puncture repair and the likes. There’s also an optional side-stand extension plate, which helps in improving the stability of the motorcycle when parked on an uneven surface.

Source: zigwheels.com