﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  A Lie Is A Lie: Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations

A Lie Is A Lie: Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dutta alleged Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
A Lie Is A Lie: Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations
File Photo
A Lie Is A Lie: Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations
outlookindia.com
2018-10-06T16:39:29+0530
Related Stories

Nana Patekar on Saturday denied he misbehaved with actor Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a 2008 film, calling her claims a "lie".

In a recent TV interview, Dutta alleged Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film "Housefull 4" in Jodhpur, landed here Saturday.

"I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai')," Patekar told reporters here at the airport.

The actor was surrounded by officials as he exited the airport.

At the Jodhpur airport, when reporters asked Patekar about the allegations and maintaining silence over it, he chose not to answer any query.

When asked about addressing the media in detail, Patekar said, "It will happen". 

The 67-year-old actor is likely to hold a press conference on October 8.

Patekar's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Dutta.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nana Patekar Tanushree Dutta Mumbai Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Bollywood #MeToo moment National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CPI(M) Attacks Congress Over Sabarimala, Seeks Help From All To Implement SC Verdict
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters