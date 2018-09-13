The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 September 2018 Last Updated at 8:33 am International

9 Killed, 46 Injured In China After Man Rams SUV Into Crowd, Goes On Stabbing Spree

Knife attacks by disgruntled people in public places and schools to highlight their grievances periodically occur in China.

Outlook Web Bureau
9 Killed, 46 Injured In China After Man Rams SUV Into Crowd, Goes On Stabbing Spree
A man in China's Hunan province killed 9 people and injured 46 others after ramming a car into a crowd of people before going on a stabbing spree.
Courtesy: Twitter
9 Killed, 46 Injured In China After Man Rams SUV Into Crowd, Goes On Stabbing Spree
outlookindia.com
2018-09-13T08:33:51+0530

Nine people were killed and 46 others injured when a man drove his SUV into a crowd and later went on a stabbing spree in China's Hunan province on Wednesday evening.

The attack took place as people had gathered in a square by the river in Hengdong county.

The driver, Yang Zanyun, 54, first ploughed through the people with his vehicle and later got out of it and went on a rampage attacking people with a knife.

Nine people were killed and 46 others were injured, state-run Global Times reported.

Yang was detained by the police, who said he has a criminal record and has been jailed several times.

Knife attacks by disgruntled people in public places and schools to highlight their grievances periodically occur in China.

Several bystanders posted graphic video footage shortly after the incident on Chinese social media. In the videos, dozens of people can be seen lying on the ground, some in pools of blood, while panicked crowds and emergency services personnel gather around them, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Local media reports quoted a restaurant manager in the vicinity of the attack as saying that he saw a red Land Rover suddenly ploughing through a crowd of people at a high speed after 7 PM.

A large number of mostly elderly people were dancing or walking in the square after dinner, at that time. Many fell to the ground after they were hit by the speeding SUV.

Uyghur militants from Xinjiang from the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) have also in the past attacked crowds with speeding cars.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Beijing Knife Attack International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Apple Unveils It's 2018 Line-Up: Introduces iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max And iPhone XR
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters