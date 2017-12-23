The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 December 2017 Last Updated at 6:42 pm National

47 Women, Minor Girl Rescued After Police Raid At Virender Dev Dikshit's Ashrams In Uttar Pradesh

This came in the wake of raids conducted at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya at Rohini in Delhi on Thursday, where women and girls were kept confined like "animals in a cage."
Outlook Web Bureau
47 Women, Minor Girl Rescued After Police Raid At Virender Dev Dikshit's Ashrams In Uttar Pradesh
File Photo
47 Women, Minor Girl Rescued After Police Raid At Virender Dev Dikshit's Ashrams In Uttar Pradesh
outlookindia.com
2017-12-23T18:46:23+0530

Forty seven women and a minor girl were rescued today after a police raid at spiritual leader Virender Dev Dikshit's ashrams at Siktarbad and Kampil in Uttar Pradesh.   

This came in the wake of raids conducted at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya at Rohini in Delhi on Thursday, where women and girls were kept confined like "animals in a cage".

Senior police officials led the raids.

Facing a stiff opposition from the inmates, the police had to enter the ashrams through the roofs of the adjoining buildings, they said.

The women inmates of the ashrams demanded a search warrant for opening the gates and were also involved in a verbal spat with the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tribhuvan Singh said the minor girl, rescued from the Siktarbad ashram, would be produced before a magistrate and her statement would be recorded soon.

The Delhi Commission for Women, along with the police, raided an ashram run by Dixit at Dwarka in the national capital today and rescued five girls.  The ashram was founded by Dixit. 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Sex Scandal Rape National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Agriculture Has Become Backward, Govt Not Meeting Aspirations Of Youth, Says NITI Aayog VC
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters