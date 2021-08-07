August 07, 2021
Tripura CM Biplab Deb Survives Alleged 'Murder Attempt', Three Arrested

Police said that the three men drove a car through the security cordon of the chief minister when he was out on evening walk near his official residence at Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Lane on Thursday, they said.

Outlook Web Desk 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:56 pm
Tripura police on Saturday arrested three men accused of a murder attempt on Chief Minister Biplab Deb
PTI
Tripura police confirmed arrest of three men on the charge of attempting to murder Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

According to police, the three accused were seen to drive a car through the security cordon of the chief minister when he was out on evening walk near his official residence at Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Lane on Thursday.

Deb managed to jump aside as the vehicle whisk past him, but one of his security personnel sustained minor injuries, they added.

The chief minister's security tried to intercept the car but could not, police said.

The three men were arrested late on Thursday from Kerchowmuhani and the vehicle seized, they said.

They were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Paul on Friday and remanded to 14 days in jail.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said the motive of the three men, all in their mid-20s, were yet to be ascertained.

"We demanded two days of police remand for interrogation, but court has remanded them to judicial custody till August 19. Now, the police would interrogate them in jail to know their motive behind driving through the security cordon of the chief minister," Sutradhar told PTI. 

(With PTI Inputs)

