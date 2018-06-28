2019 Audi A4 Facelift Revealed And The Changes Are...

Audi has unveiled the mildly refreshed A4, which is set to go on sale in Germany in the third quarter of 2018. The fifth-gen A4, which was launched in India in 2016, has received minor cosmetic updates and gains a new equipment line called the S line competition. Here’s what’s new in the standard version.

New front bumper: It isn’t a major redesign of the bumper and only the fog lamp housing has been slightly tweaked. The front-end does appear more sporty now, especially in the Ascari Blue exterior colour with black finish around the hexagonal front grille, which remains unchanged in terms of design. The kink in the headlamp design has been left untouched.

New design alloy wheels: The new alloy wheel design that Audi has showcased is strikingly different and has a sporty appeal. However, expect Audi to equip the sedan with more understated wheel designs when it goes on sale. Wheel size will vary between 16- and 19-inches. At present, the India-spec A4 is available with 17-inch wheels.

New rear bumper: The design change is restricted to the lower end of the rear bumper where the round tailpipes have made way for trapezoidal ones. Audi also says that the diffuser area between the exhaust tailpipes is narrower in the facelift.

Apart from these minor changes, Audi has added a new equipment package called the S line competition. At present, Audi offers the India-spec A4 in Premium Plus and Technology variants and buyers can opt for S line package (note - not S line competition) as well. The present S line pack includes:

1. Front and rear bumper, side air inlet grille in titanium matte black with chrome highlights as well as diffuser insert

2. Radiator grille in twilight grey matte, grille slats in chrome

3. High-gloss package

4. Sill side trims painted in the vehicle colour

5. Illuminated front door sill panels with aluminum insert and S-lettering

6. Diffuser insert in twilight grey matte

7. Inlay in rear bumper in a honeycomb structure

8. Chrome-plated exhaust tailpipes

The S line competition, on the other hand, includes:

1. Pentagonal contours surrounding the exterior air inlets with aluminum-look bars on their insides

2. New bumpers with pronounced wedge-shaped design

3. Separate openings in the air inlets to guide a portion of the airflow into the wheel housings, where it flows past the wheels

4. The front grille features slats with a 3D look

5. RS rear spoiler on the A4 Avant

6. New Turbo Blue paint finish

7. Audi Sport 19-inch wheels

8. Red brake calipers

9. Sport suspension

10. LED headlights (part of standard package with pre-facelift A4 in India)

11. Four rings logo in the lower section of the rear doors, in either silver or black, depending on the exterior paint color

12. RS carbon inlays inside the cabin

13. Three-spoke multifunction steering wheel and black partial leather sport seats

14. Option of S sport seats in magma red or in other colors

Currently, the A4 is available with both petrol and diesel engines in India. The 2.0-litre diesel engine produces a maximum power of 190PS and peak torque of 400Nm, while the 1.4-litre petrol engine makes 150PS and 250Nm.

The Audi A4 rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Jaguar XE in India. The C-Class has also received a facelift and the updated version will be launched in India in October 2018.

The current ex-showroom prices of the A4 are as follows:

Audi A4 30 TFSI (petrol) Premium Plus: Rs 41.47 lakh

Audi A4 30 TFSI (petrol) Technology: Rs 45.05 lakh

Audi A4 35 TDI (diesel) Premium Plus: Rs 43.37 lakh

Audi A4 35 TDI (diesel) Technology: Rs 46.94 lakh

