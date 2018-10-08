Ford has launched the 2018 Aspire in India at Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom India). The sub-4m sedan now renews its rivalry with the likes of the Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and Volkswagen Ameo. While we have already done the variants explained of the new sedan, it is time pit its variants against the similarly priced variants of the other sub-compact sedans, starting with the Honda Amaze.

But before diving right into the variants, let's compare their mechanicals and dimensions:

Dimensions

Although both sedans are identical in length, it's the Aspire which is wider and taller

The Aspire also has a longer wheelbase. However, since there is hardly any change in the wheelbase of the Aspire facelift, we can conclude that it’s the Amaze that should offer more legroom at the rear, based on our measurement data of the outgoing Aspire

Engine: Both the cars here can be had with both petrol and diesel engine options

While the Aspire is offered with two petrol engines, the Amaze is available with only one

The 1.2-litre engines come paired with manual transmissions. Despite of having the same cubic capacity, the Aspire’s engine is more powerful - it offers 6PS and 10Nm more power and torque, respectively. The lower variants (Ambiente, Trend and Trend+) of the Aspire are also rated to be more fuel efficient than the Amaze’.

As far as automatic transmission option is concerned, the Amaze gets a CVT paired with the 1.2-litre engine but the Aspire is powered by a more powerful 1.5-litre engine paired with a 6-speed torque converter unit (this powertrain is borrowed from the EcoSport)

When it comes to diesel engine options, here too, both the cars are powered by similar capacity engines

While the power output from both the engines is identical at 100PS, the Aspire takes the lead when it comes to peak torque, developing 15Nm more

In terms of fuel economy, the Amaze takes the lead here, albeit marginally

The diesel Aspire is not available with an automatic transmission. The diesel Amaze, however, can be had with a CVT

Variants: Here we will compare only the closely priced variants of the two cars

Petrol

2018 Ford Aspire Trend vs Honda Amaze E

Common features :

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

Lights: Halogen headlamps

Other features: Manual AC, day/night IRVM as well as front and rear power windows

What Aspire offers over Amaze: Body coloured ORVMs and door handles, turn indicators on ORVMs, front and rear adjustable headrest, rear centre armrest, 2-din music system, tilt-adjustable steering and remote keyless entry

What Amaze offers over Aspire: ISOFIX child seat anchors

Verdict: If you have infants in your family, you should go with the Amaze as it comes with ISOFIX child seat anchors to hold the baby’s seat.

In all other cases, the Aspire makes more sense. Additional features like an audio system, tilt-adjustable steering and remote keyless entry alone justify the premium it commands over the Amaze to a large extent. Black door handles and ORVMs further weaken the case for Amaze.

2018 Ford Aspire Trend+ vs Honda Amaze S

Common Features (over previous variants):

Infotainment: Music system with Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls

Other features: Body coloured ORVMs and door handles, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators, central locking with keyless entry, tilt adjustable steering, adjustable headrest for front seat and rear centre armrest.

What Aspire offers over Amaze: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, adjustable rear headrest, reverse parking camera, auto climate control, front fog lamps and rear defogger.

What Amaze offers over Aspire: ISOFIX child seat anchors and height adjustable driver’s seat.

Verdict: The Aspire is certainly our choice here as it is more affordable, while being better equipped. However, it still misses out on ISOFIX seats, so, people with small children should still go for the Amaze.

2018 Ford Aspire Titanium vs Honda Amaze S

Common Features (over previous variants): Height-adjustable driver’s seat

What Aspire offers over Amaze: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, adjustable rear headrest, push-button start, reverse parking camera, auto climate control, front fog lamps, rear defogger and alloy wheels.

What Amaze offers over Aspire: ISOFIX child seat anchors

Verdict: The Aspire is again the winner here. It is more expensive than the Amaze by Rs 19,000, but more than makes it up with the additional features it offers. However, lack of ISOFIX child seat mounts doesn’t make it suitable for families with infants.

2018 Ford Aspire Titanium+ vs Honda Amaze V

Common Features (over previous variants):

Lights: Front fog lamps

Other features: Push-button start, automatic climate control and rear defogger

Wheels: 15-inch alloys

What Aspire offers over Amaze: Side and curtain airbags, emergency assistance, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, auto dimming IRVM, adjustable rear headrest, Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto, and a reverse parking camera.

What Amaze offers over the Aspire: LED position lamp and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Verdict: The Aspire is certainly our pick here because for just Rs 4,000 over the Amaze, it offers a whole lot of important features including side and curtain airbags and touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and reverse camera support.

2018 Ford Aspire Titanium AT vs Honda Amaze V CVT

Common Features:

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors

Lights: Halogen headlamps and front fog lamps

Infotainment: Music system with Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls

Wheels: 15-inch alloys

Other Features: Height-adjustable driver seat, adjustable front headrest, auto climate control, day/night IRVM, front and rear power window, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators, tilt-adjustable steering and push-button start.

What Aspire offers over Amaze: Traction control, electronic stability program, hill hold control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, adjustable rear headrest and reverse parking camera.

What Amaze offers over Aspire: Paddle shifters, LED position lamp and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Verdict: If you can compromise on performance a bit, but want a car that feels premium and is equipped with features, the Amaze should be your choice.

Diesel:

2018 Ford Aspire Trend vs Honda Amaze E

Common features:

Safety: Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors

Lights: Halogen headlamps

Other features: Manual AC, day/night IRVM as well as front and rear power windows

What Aspire offers over Amaze: Body coloured ORVMs and door handles, turn indicators on ORVMs, front and rear adjustable headrests, rear centre armrest, 2-din music system, tilt-adjustable steering and remote keyless entry

What Amaze offers over Aspire: ISOFIX child seat anchors

Verdict: The Aspire should be your pick here. It is not only more affordable, but is better equipped as well. However, if you have small children in your family, we will recommend you to go for the Amaze as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors.

2018 Ford Aspire Titanium vs Honda Amaze S

Common Features (over previous variants):

Infotainment: Music system with Bluetooth and steering-mounted controls

Other features: Body coloured ORVMs and door handles, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators, central locking with keyless entry, tilt-adjustable steering, height-adjustable driver seat, adjustable headrest for front seat and rear centre armrest

What Aspire offers over Amaze: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, adjustable rear headrest, reverse parking camera, auto climate control, front fog lamps, rear defogger and alloy wheels

What Amaze offers over Aspire: ISOFIX child seat anchors

Verdict: Needless to say that the Aspire is a clear pick here for the additional features it offers over the Amaze at almost the same price. The Amaze is only for those with kid(s) in the family.

2018 Ford Aspire Titanium+ vs Honda Amaze V

Common Features (over previous variants):

Lights: Front fog lamps

Other features: Push-button start, automatic climate control and rear defogger

Wheels: 15-inch alloys

What Aspire offers over Amaze: Side and curtain airbags, emergency assistance, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, auto dimming IRVM, adjustable rear headrest, Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto and a reverse parking camera.

What Amaze offers over the Aspire: LED position lamp and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Verdict: The Aspire clearly edges past the Amaze here. Despite undercutting the Amaze by Rs 16,000, it offers a whole lot of important features including side and curtain airbags and touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and reverse camera support.

Source: cardekho.com