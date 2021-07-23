July 23, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  24 People Injured In UP’s Muzaffarnagar In A Clash Over Land Dispute

24 People Injured In UP’s Muzaffarnagar In A Clash Over Land Dispute

Police have registered a case against 100 people and named 26 of them under various sections of the IPC including rioting.

Outlook Web Desk 23 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:21 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
24 People Injured In UP’s Muzaffarnagar In A Clash Over Land Dispute
Representational Image
PTI
24 People Injured In UP’s Muzaffarnagar In A Clash Over Land Dispute
outlookindia.com
2021-07-23T14:21:10+05:30

In a violent clash between two groups of the same community over land dispute, at least two dozen people were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night at Alawalpur village under Charthawal Police Station, 

Police have registered a case against 100 people and named 26 of them under various sections of the IPC including rioting. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash, Superintendent of Police (city) Arpit Vijayvargiya said.

Both sides pelted stones and wielded lathis during the clash and the situation was brought under control after police intervention.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the village, they said.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

How I Will Miss The Merry Kanwariyas On Delhi’s Streets

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh Violent Clash Land Dispute Indian Penal Code (IPC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos