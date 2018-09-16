﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  2 Army Personnel, 3 Policemen Arrested In Bengal By CID

2 Army Personnel, 3 Policemen Arrested In Bengal By CID

The officers allegedly didn't took legal action against gold smugglers in exchange for illegal gratification.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 September 2018
2 Army Personnel, 3 Policemen Arrested In Bengal By CID
File Photo
2 Army Personnel, 3 Policemen Arrested In Bengal By CID
outlookindia.com
2018-09-16T09:30:00+0530

Three police officers and two Army men were arrested from West Bengal's Aliporeduar district for allegedly not taking legal action against gold smugglers in exchange for illegal gratification, a state CID officer said on Saturday.

As many as 15 gold bars weighing one kilo each were seized.

Five accused persons are Pawan Brahma, Lt. Colonel, Army Intelligence, Hasimara, Dashrath Singh, Constable of Army Intelligence, Hasimara,  Anuruddha Thakur, SDPO Jaigaon, Alipurduar, Satyendra Nath Roy, Sub Inspector of Police, Kamalendra Narayan, former Officer in-charge of Hasimara Out Post.

They were produced before the court on Saturday.

"The accused persons had allegedly misappropriated and received illegal gratification for avoiding to take legal action against the gold smugglers whom they had detained with a consignment of gold on September 10," the officer said in a statement.

(IANS)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata CID Indian Army Police & Security Forces National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ISRO To Launch Two British Satellites Today
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters