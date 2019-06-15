﻿
19-Year-Old Delhi Boy Allegedly Stabbed To Death With Scissors, Found Dead At His Residence

So far, six people have been killed in five different incidents in Delhi since Thursday.

15 June 2019
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
2019-06-15T17:04:04+0530

A 19-year-old boy was allegedly found murdered at his residence in Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi, the police said today.

"The deceased identified as 19-year-old Asab used to work at a nearby factory. His dead body was discovered by his roommates when they returned from work," said senior police officer Meghna Yadav.

"The injury is a stab in the abdomen, prima facie with a scissor," the senior police official further said.

A murder case has been registered.

So far, six people have been killed in five different incidents in Delhi since Thursday.

A 42-year-old property dealer and a boy were shot dead in separate incidents in the Bhalswa Dairy area of Delhi.

While in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area, unidentified assailants shot dead a 35-year-old man, and in yet another incident two men were shot dead in Nand Nagari area.

Separate cases have been registered and investigations is being conducted in all the cases.

(ANI)

