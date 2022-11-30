Watch: Team India's Rishabh Pant Gives An Agitated Reply When Asked About Comparisons In His ODI And Test Career

It seems like Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant isn't having a fun tour of New Zealand. The hard-hitting batter hasn't had a good run of form off late especially in the white-ball arena and that has garnered a lot of criticism towards him on social media. (More Cricket News)

Moreover, his pre-match interview with host Harsha Bhogle during 3rd India versus New Zealand ODI has gained a lot of traction on social media.

When host Harsha Bhogle quizzed Pant as to why he has a decent record in Tests as compared to ODIs and T20Is, it seemed to have stifled the Delhi batter who replied, "Sir, the record is just a number. My white-ball numbers are not that bad okay. Comparison does not make sense right now, I am just 24-25 years age of age. If you want to do the comparison, you can maybe do it when I am 30-32. Before that, the comparison does not make sense to me."

Watch the video here:

Rishabh Pant has had a underwhelming record in the white-ball arena, scoring just one fifty in the shortest format way back in February against the West Indies, while crossing the 30-run mark only twice in the 21 innings that he has played in 2022.

In ODIs, the 25-year-old had two fifties and a hundred in the nine innings he has played this year.

Former India great Krish Srikkanth said that Pant should take a break from cricket. He said, "Maybe you can give him (Pant) a break and tell him 'just wait a bit, come and play in India', they haven't handled him well. Are you going to wait for a couple of matches before giving him a break or remove him after one or two games?" Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

"Yes, Rishabh Pant is not utilising the chances he's getting. I am very disappointed - ennada Pant-u (what is this Pant)?," he added.

(With Inputs from PTI)