Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Inamdar Shines As Puneri Paltan Smash Playoff Hopefuls Bengaluru Bulls

Already assured of a play-off berth, Puneri Paltan scored a commanding 40-31 win over Bengaluru Bulls in a Pro Kabaddi League match at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. (More Kabaddi News)

Despite a late comeback by Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar dished out a strong performance and was ably supported by his teammates as they continued their fight for one of the two semifinal spots.