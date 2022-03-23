Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Neeraj Chopra Starts YouTube Channel To Help Next Generation Of Indian Athletes - WATCH

Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win a track and field Olympic gold medal. He is also only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold.

Neeraj Chopra Starts YouTube Channel To Help Next Generation Of Indian Athletes - WATCH
Neeraj Chopra took to his social media handles to inform his seven million fans about the platform. Screengrab: YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 8:37 am

Fans of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will have a platform to interact with him with the 24-year-old star javelin thrower having launched his own YouTube channel. (More Sports News)

Chopra will share his stories in the form of short and long-format videos on his sport and fitness. His YouTube channel was launched on Sunday.

Related stories

India To Mark Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Feat With National Javelin Day On August 7

Neeraj Chopra Shortlisted For 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough Of The Year Award - Full List

Neeraj Chopra Turns Angel Investor, Olympic Gold Medallist Bets Undisclosed Sum

Chopra took to his social media handles to inform his seven million fans about his platform where they can follow his journey and the several tournaments that he competes in.

"I have a special connection with YouTube since I followed all the javelin greats from across the world on the platform as a young javelin thrower. I continue to learn a lot by watching videos on the platform, both for my sport and for entertainment in between training sessions," Chopra said in a release.

"I am now excited to start my own channel with the hope of helping the next generation of Indian athletes. Through my channel, I will aim to give a glimpse of my fitness and training regimen to followers, while also putting out interesting content from my life and travels as an athlete," said Chopra.

Since the launch on Sunday, over 10,000 fans have already subscribed to the channel, and his videos have recorded over one lakh views as of Tuesday.

The javelin thrower from Khandra in Haryana shot to the national limelight after his historic gold medal-winning throw on August 7 last year during the Tokyo Olympics.

He is the first Indian to win a track and field Olympic gold medal. He is also only the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold.

Tags

Sports Athletics Neeraj Chopra YouTube Channel Neeraj Chopra Indian Athlette Youtube Javelin Thrower Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Will The Common Entrance Test Mean For Students And Universities?

What Will The Common Entrance Test Mean For Students And Universities?

Top Five OTT Titles To Watch Over The Long Weekend

Top Five OTT Titles To Watch Over The Long Weekend