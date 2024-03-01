Namibia captain JJ Smit won the toss and elected to field first against Nepal on Friday (March 1, 2024) in match 4 of the ongoing tri-nation T20I series in Kirtipur. Both teams are coming off losses to Netherlands - the third side in the tri-series contest - in their respective previous games. (More Cricket News)
The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal lost to the Dutch on February 28 in a humdinger that went down to the last ball. The hosts needed four runs to win off the last delivery, but Netherlands' experienced left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe only conceded a leg bye to clinch the win for his side.
As for Namibia, they suffered a comprehensive 59-run loss in their last match to Scott Edwards' team. Netherlands racked up a humongous total of 247 in the first innings and then limited the Namibians to 188/7 to complete the thumping win.
A major record was breached the last time Nepal and Namibia clashed. In the opening match of the tournament, Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton broke the record for the fastest T20I hundred in men's cricket history. Loftie-Eaton brought up his ton in just 33 balls, bettering the mark of Nepal's Kushal Malla's by one ball.
Loftie-Eaton smashed 101 runs off 36 balls, studded with 11 fours and eight sixes. The 92 overall runs he scored in boundaries were also the highest-ever by a batter in T20Is.
Playing XIs
Nepal: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Sah, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Pratis GC, Abinash Bohara.
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Malan Kruger, JP Kotze, JJ Smit (c), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo.
Live Streaming Details
The NEP vs NAM T20I match is being live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the match on television in India.