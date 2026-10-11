Gautam Gambhir Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I In Indore | Watch

Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday before India’s third T20I against West Indies
The match is scheduled later today at Holkar Stadium in Indore in the five-match series
Gambhir said he was grateful for the darshan and prayed for the well-being of the nation and the Indian team
Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday ahead of India’s third T20I against West Indies, scheduled later today at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. Gambhir is India’s men’s cricket team head coach and a former Indian cricketer.
The match is part of a five-match series and comes after India’s defeat in the previous game. Gambhir offered prayers before the team’s third outing in the series.
India play later on Sunday in Indore, with the series now firmly in focus after West Indies pulled off a record chase in Ranchi. The temple visit came hours before that matchday test for Gambhir’s side.
Temple Visit Remarks
Gambhir spoke to ANI after the visit.
“Baba has blessed me again and called me for darshan, for which I am truly grateful. May his blessings remain upon us all and the entire nation, and may our country and the Indian team continue to do well," he told ANI.
He said he was thankful for the chance to seek blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Gambhir also prayed for the well-being of the country and for the Indian team to keep doing well.
Second T20I Defeat
India go into the third T20I after losing the second match to West Indies by six wickets. The Ranchi game saw more than 500 runs scored and shifted the tone of the series.
Shai Hope led the chase with a 45-ball century for West Indies. Sherfane Rutherford made 84 as the visitors chased 250.
The win set a record. It was West Indies’ biggest T20I run chase ever and the second-highest chase in all T20Is, behind South Africa’s successful pursuit of 259 against West Indies in 2023.
India Innings Collapse
West Indies chose to bowl first after winning the toss.
India then piled up 249/5 in 20 overs through strong knocks across the order. Sanju Samson made 82 off 41 balls with nine fours and four sixes, while Ishan Kishan scored 43 off 22 balls with six fours and two sixes.
The late charge kept coming. Tilak Verma hit 44 not out off 18 balls with three fours and three sixes, and skipper Shreyas Iyer struck 40 off 18 balls with three fours and three sixes.
India still had West Indies in trouble at 58/3 in 5.1 overs. But Hope, who finished on 102 not out off 45 balls, Rutherford and Romario Shepherd, who made 34 not out off 13 balls, drove West Indies to the target in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand.