‘This Is A Great Fight’ – Liam Harrison Breaks Down Pivotal Rematch Between Nolan And Sinsamut

English Muay Thai legend Liam “Hitman” Harrison is pulling for his compatriot “Lethal” Liam Nolan to take out one of Thailand’s finest strikers at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

On November 3 in U.S. primetime, Nolan will square off with former ONE World Title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in a crucial lightweight Muay Thai contest at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

That bout will be a rematch of the pair’s July 2022 showdown, which saw Sinsamut score a spectacular second-round knockout and earn a crack at the inaugural ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Title.

Like countless other fans, Harrison is pumped to see these fighters run it back.

While “Hitman” is hoping for a Nolan victory, he says the KO in their first meeting could play a key factor in the second affair:

“Now this is a great fight. I can get behind this one. I like Liam. I’d like him to win. But it all depends on how he bounces back from the knockout the last time these two met. That was a heavy knockout. “Is that going to be hovering around Nolan’s head? I hope not. But if it is, it will be another hard night for him.”

A veteran of nearly 120 professional fights and a multiple-time Muay Thai World Champion, Harrison is one of the sport’s most educated minds.

And when he analyzes the first fight between Nolan and Sinsamut, “Hitman” believes the former’s momentary lapse in defense was his undoing and resulted in the highlight-reel loss.

With that in mind, he says “Lethal” must employ his best long-range weapons and maintain discipline for every second of the rematch:

“Liam is going to have to tighten up a little bit. He can’t get engaged in punching exchanges. Try to keep his range and keep behind his left kick. He was a bit lazy with it last time, and that’s why he got caught with that left hook.”

Harrison Thinks Nolan Could Earn World Title Shot With Victory Over Sinsamut

Liam Harrison knows that if Liam Nolan can avenge his loss to Sinsamut Klinmee, he will firmly establish himself as one of the lightweight Muay Thai division’s most dangerous fighters – and perhaps even deserving of a World Title challenge.

As “Hitman” points out, Sinsamut gave reigning titleholder Regian Eersel everything he could handle in a pair of epic World Title battles and proved that he’s a gold standard for championship-caliber fighters in the weight class.

With that in mind, he sees that Nolan has a massive opportunity in front of him at ONE Fight Night 16:

“I’m really invested in this fight. I really hope Liam does it, but it’s going to be hard because Sinsamut is operating on a different level. “If Liam can beat Sinsamut, I believe he’ll have earned the right for a World Title shot. Sinsamut has set the benchmark to get past, so if Liam can beat him decisively, he is definitely in the conversation for the next shot.”

