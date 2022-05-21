Saturday, May 21, 2022
Uttarakhand:10,000 People Stuck As Part Of Rishikesh-Yamunotri Highway Collapses

The incident led to closure of highway hours after its reopening. Traffic has been stopped on the roads and dozens of vehicles were stuck at Jankichatti.

A portion of Rishikesh-Yamunotri highway collapsed on Friday in Uttarakhand PTI

Updated: 21 May 2022 1:11 pm

Around 10,000 people are reportedly stuck at different places of the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway since a portion of the security wall of the highway leading to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarakhand collapsed on Friday.

The incident led to closure of highway hours after its reopening.Traffic has been stopped on the roads and dozens of vehicles were stuck at Jankichatti.

The highway had been reopened for traffic on Thursday evening after remaining closed for nearly 24 hours following a stretch of road between Sayanachatti and Ranachatti getting washed away due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

Rajesh Pant, Executive Engineer, National Highway Authority of India, said continuous efforts are being made to reopen the road. Evacuation of the passengers from some of the smaller vehicles are underway but, people who have come from far away in big vehicles are unable to leave.

As per sources, it is likely to take 3 days to re-open the road.

