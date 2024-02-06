Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow To Get 1500-Acre Aerocity, Says Finance Minister Suresh Khanna

Lucknow is all set to get its aerocity, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna Announced on Monday. Much like Aerocities in Hyderabad and Delhi, it will be the new destination of choice for corporate leaders who have their businesses anywhere across the state.

The name 'Aerocity' is based on the fact that they are usually situated close to airports.

The Lucknow -Kanpur Expressway, which is located close to the aerocity is also getting widened and the 104-km long outer ring road is also close to the proposed location of Aerocity.

It has been reported that the Hinduja group is all set to establish its EV plant at the site where the Scooters India plant existed earlier in Sarojini Nagar.

The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh will also have an Aerocity spread over 172 acres.