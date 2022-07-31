Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Training Being Provided On Offering Excuses: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav On BJP's Programme

Probably training will be imparted to hide irregularities pertaining to corruption and transfer-postings, persuade those who are sulking and give excuses on poor health services, the damaged Bundelkhand Expressway and inflation, so that the BJP can face the people, Akhilesh Yadav said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 10:35 am

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the ruling BJP on Saturday over its ongoing three-day programme in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, saying training is being imparted to give excuses on different issues.

"Heard that a training camp of the BJP is going on in Chitrakoot. Probably training will be imparted to hide irregularities pertaining to corruption and transfer-postings, persuade those who are sulking and give excuses on poor health services, the damaged Bundelkhand Expressway and inflation, so that the BJP can face the people," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also tweeted a video purportedly of a flooded government school in Pratapgarh district, where children were seen swimming. "The BJP should also contemplate on the plight of this school at its 'chintan shivir'," Yadav said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

