Training Being Provided On Offering Excuses: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav On BJP's Programme

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the ruling BJP on Saturday over its ongoing three-day programme in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, saying training is being imparted to give excuses on different issues.

"Heard that a training camp of the BJP is going on in Chitrakoot. Probably training will be imparted to hide irregularities pertaining to corruption and transfer-postings, persuade those who are sulking and give excuses on poor health services, the damaged Bundelkhand Expressway and inflation, so that the BJP can face the people," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also tweeted a video purportedly of a flooded government school in Pratapgarh district, where children were seen swimming. "The BJP should also contemplate on the plight of this school at its 'chintan shivir'," Yadav said.

