Sharad Pawar Meets Agitating MPSC Students

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on late Tuesday night met agitating students who are opposed to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) decision to switch to new syllabus for its competitive exams from this year.

Pawar assured them that he would arrange a joint meeting of student representatives and MPSC officials with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Pawar also called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the spot and apprised him about the plan to hold a joint meeting.

"I also spoke to CM before coming here. He told me that he is ready to convene a joint meeting of student representatives, me and the officials of MPSC in the next two days," the NCP chief said.