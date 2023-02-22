Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sharad Pawar Meets Agitating MPSC Students

Home National

Sharad Pawar Meets Agitating MPSC Students

Pawar assured them that  he would arrange a joint meeting of student representatives and MPSC officials with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

NCP president Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar met agitating students who are opposed to the MPSC's decision File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 7:37 am

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on late Tuesday night met agitating students who are opposed to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) decision to switch to new syllabus for its competitive exams from this year.

Pawar assured them that  he would arrange a joint meeting of student representatives and MPSC officials with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Pawar also called Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the spot and apprised him about the plan to hold a joint meeting.

Related stories

Won't Get Involved In Row Over Allocation Of 'Shiv Sena' Name And Symbol: Sharad Pawar

'Thought He Was A Cultured Gentleman...': NCP Chief Sharad Pawar On Devendra Fadnavis's 'False' Statement On Coalition

Discussed With Sharad Pawar Before Forming Govt With Ajit Pawar In 2019: Fadnavis

"I also spoke to CM before coming here. He told me that he is ready to convene a joint meeting of student representatives, me and the officials of MPSC in the next two days," the NCP chief said.

Tags

National Sharad Pawar Agitating MPSC Students Eknath Shinde Joint Meeting
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Making Her Mark: The Kayaking Nymph Of Kashmir

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme