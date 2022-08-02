Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
National

PM Modi Lauds Historic Gold Won By Lawn Bowls Team At Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian Lawn bowls team for winning gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi File photo

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 9:22 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian lawn bowls team's gold win at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday as "historic" and said the country is proud of the players.

The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal, a day after getting the country hooked on the rarely-followed game with its inspiring show. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.

Modi tweeted, "Historic win in Birmingham! India is proud of Lovely Choubey, Pinki Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey for bringing home the prestigious Gold in Lawn Bowls. The team has demonstrated great dexterity and their success will motivate many Indians towards Lawn Bowls."

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count

