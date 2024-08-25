National

No Temple For God's Craftmen

Skilled artisans pour their devotion and craftsmanship into every detail as they bring deities to life, honouring centuries-old traditions. Once the idols are consecrated, these craftsmen step back, respecting the sanctity of the divine forms they’ve created. Despite Article 17 of the Constitution of India, which was enacted three years after Independence and explicitly forbids the enforcement of any disability arising from the age-old practice of untouchability, such practices often persist, concealed behind ancient customs and religious rituals.