Maharashtra: Six Held For Abetting Woman's Suicide In Latur

Anita Balaji Lashkare, a resident of Vitthalnagar, committed suicide by jumping into a well on June 6, an official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, the police on Friday registered a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 30-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

Anita Balaji Lashkare, a resident of Vitthalnagar, committed suicide by jumping into a well on June 6, an official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, the police on Friday registered a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The victim's father has alleged that his daughter and son-in-law were harassed and threatened by their relatives, the official said. The six accused have been arrested, he said.

The father also complained to the superintendent of police, alleging that some policemen had refused to take note of his daughter's complaint about the threats and were disrespectful, he said.

Following an inquiry, the officer found responsible for the disrespectful treatment has been suspended, the official said.

