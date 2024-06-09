National

Maharashtra: Six Held For Abetting Woman's Suicide In Latur

Anita Balaji Lashkare, a resident of Vitthalnagar, committed suicide by jumping into a well on June 6, an official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, the police on Friday registered a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said