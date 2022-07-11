Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Maharashtra: Rains Cause Two Landslides Near Bhimshankar Temple In Pune District; None Hurt

Two landslides occurred in the vicinity of the famous Bhimashankar temple in Pune's Khed taluka due to heavy rains, though no one was hurt in these incidents.

Landslides and uprooting of trees may occur due to rainfall

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 8:21 pm

Two landslides occurred in the vicinity of the famous Bhimashankar temple in Pune's Khed taluka on Monday due to heavy rains, though no one was hurt in these incidents, officials said.

The first landslide took place in the early hours of the day, while the second one occurred in the afternoon, they said.

Bhimashankar, located about 100 km from Pune in Khed taluka and over 200 km from Mumbai, is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' of Lord Shiva.

A landslide took place around 3 am on the Pokhari Ghat road leading to the Bhimashankar temple following heavy rains, said Public Works Department official Suresh Pathade.

No one was injured or trapped in the debris, according to officials.

"Due to the landslide, the Ghodegaon-Bhimashankar road was partially blocked, but one side was open for vehicular movement. The debris is being removed," said Ghodegaon police station assistant inspector Jeevan Mane.

In the second incident, a road between Wada to Bhorgiri Bhimashankar was blocked after a landslide occurred near Dhuoli-Shirgaon in the afternoon. 

"No one was hurt in this incident. The work of removing debris is going on with the help of earth-movers," said district officials.

Pune district has been witnessing heavy rains for the last few days. 

