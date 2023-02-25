Jharkhand Experiences Summer-Like Weather In Feb As Mercury Soars

The people of Jharkhand are experiencing summer-like weather in February with the maximum temperature soaring 3-5 degrees Celsius above the normal, the weather office said on Friday, predicting that the mercury may rise further.

The state Urban Development Department said it has put its officials on high alert to deal with a drinking water crisis. Chaibasa in West Singhbhum is reeling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, 5.7 notches above the normal, while Bokaro Thermal recorded 33.1 degrees Celsius, 5.3 notches above the normal.

State capital Ranchi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius, around 3 degrees above the normal. The minimum temperature in the city was 16.4 degree Celsius, 2.4 notches above the normal. Jamshedpur and Daltonganj recorded 34.8 and 34.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, both about 3 notches above the normal.

"Not only Jharkhand but many states in the country are experiencing temperatures above the normal. Long dry period, less number of western disturbances in the Himalayan region and flow of warm wind from Rajasthan and Gujarat have raised the mercury in Jharkhand and other parts of the country," said Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand.

Jharkhand faced 100 per cent rain deficit in November, January and February. The situation was slightly better in December with 96 per cent deficit, another official said. Deficit winter rainfall has already impacted Rabi crops with 35 per cent arable land lying fallow, he said.

Urban Development Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey asked all civic bodies to draft an action plan within a week so that people living in urban areas do not suffer due to drinking water problems. The civic bodies have been asked to issue a toll-free number through which people could register their water-related problems.