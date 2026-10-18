‘India Is Neither Bangladesh Nor France’: Rijiju Attacks Opposition Over Protests

Rijiju alleged politicians and “anti-India gangs” plotted to incite youth violence.
He compared the alleged conspiracy with unrest in Bangladesh and France.
Bhushan defended seeking regime change, saying protesters aimed to protect electoral democracy.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday accused Opposition politicians and “anti-India gangs” of plotting to incite young people during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging an attempt to trigger violence similar to that witnessed in Bangladesh and France.
In a post on X, Rijiju said a change of government in India could happen only through elections. He also shared a video featuring AISA president Neha Bora and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan amid the row over references to “regime change”.
“The violent incident that occurred in Bangladesh and the riots, arson, and looting that took place in France - a similar conspiracy was hatched for India as well. Anti-India gangs and some politicians had colluded to incite the youth and spread violence on our streets,” Rijiju alleged.
“But those who devised this dangerous conspiracy forgot that India is neither Bangladesh nor France. Regime change in India is absolutely possible - but only through elections, not through Soros,” he added.
The remarks followed protests in Delhi demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. The BJP has accused those invoking “regime change” of seeking to destabilise the government.
Bhushan had rejected the government’s characterisation of the agitation as an Opposition operation, saying the campaign sought to protect electoral democracy.
“This government keeps on saying this is the opposition's operation of regime change. We are only appealing to save the electoral democracy in this country. If such barbarism continues, there will definitely be a regime change. We all want a regime change. Is there anything wrong with that? Regime change is a democratic right of every citizen, and creating disaffection against the government is not an offence,” he said.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Bora and Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, Bhushan also questioned the BJP’s criticism, pointing to movements the party had previously led to seek a change of government.
Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress and its allies of pursuing a Bangladesh-style change of government and using young people to spread “anarchy”.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal rejected Singh’s allegation, saying people wanted a change of government and that it was “time to go” for the current administration.