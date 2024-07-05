National

'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details

Dyslipidemia poses a higher risk of heart diseases, strokes and other serious health problems.

Representative/Getty Images
Dyslipidemia can be managed with changed lifestyle, diet and medication. Photo: Representative/Getty Images
info_icon

India on Thursday received its first-ever set of guidelines to control help cholesterol. A 22-member committee of the Cardiological Society of India released the guidelines for dyslipidemia (high cholesterol) management.

Dyslipidemia is a medical condition where there are abnormal fat (lipid) levels in the blood, like high cholesterol or triglycerides. This condition poses a higher risk of heart diseases, strokes and other serious health problems.

However, this can be managed be with some changes in lifestyle, dietary plans and medications.

DYSLIPIDEMIA FEATURES

The condition of dyslipidemia can be characterised by:

  • High total cholesterol in blood

  • Increased level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL)-cholesterol (bad cholesterol)

  • High triglycerides

  • Low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL)-cholesterol (good cholesterol)

This condition of high cholesterol is also known as the "silent killer" as it has no symptoms. Dyslipidemia is a marker of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks, strokes and peripheral artery disease.

President of CSI, Dr Pratap Chandra Rath said, "Dyslipidemia is a silent killer, often asymptomatic, unlike hypertension and diabetes."

KNOW YOUR LIPID PROFILE

Here's how you can determine your lipid profile:

  • Blood test to measure total cholesterol, which is the lipid profile. The sample of blood is usually drawn from a vein in the arm.

  • The blood sample is tested to ascertain the total amount of cholesterol including LDL, HDL and a part of triglycerides.

  • According to CSI guidelines, the minimum cholesterol level should be less than 100 mg/DL (miligrams of sugar per decilitre)

  • Notably, the release of lipid guidelines comes in the backdrop of the concern over rising cases of cardiovascular diseases.

The lowest levels of HDL-cholesterol (good cholesterol) were seen in people across all Indian states except Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana and Manipur, the CSI study said. Meanwhile the highest levels of LDL-cholesterol (bad cholesterol) was in Kerala and Goa.

HOW TO MAINTAIN CHOLESTEROL IN INDIA

The new guidelines from the Cardiological Society of India suggest:

  • Moving away from traditional fasting measurements and taking up non-fasting lipid measurements to estimate the risk and treatment.

  • As per doctors, it is advised to avoid food choices consisting of high sugar and carbohydrate levels, as they majorly contribute to blockages in comparison to consumption of modest fat.

  • High levels of LDL and HDL cholesterol can be controlled with a combination of statins and oral non-statin drugs, Dr S Ramakrishnan, professor of cardiology at AIIMS was quoted as saying by India Today. Injectable lipid-reducing drugs like PCSK9 inhibitors or Inclisiran are also recommended.

  • People, who have had recurring vascular issues like atherosclerosis or peripheral artery disease within a period of two years, are at an extremely risk of high disease, the guidelines said.

  • Those with genetic dyslipidemia, which affects over 5 million Indians, should keep a focus on managing their non-HDL cholesterol (a sum of bad cholesterol present in LDL and triglycerides).

  • There is no specific treatment for elevated lipoprotein (a), which affects 25 per cent of people in India. It should be less than 50mg/DL.

  • Those with high levels of triglycerides (over 150 mg/dl), non HDL-cholesterol should change their lifestyle as soon as possible and undergo specific treatment as per doctor's advice.

  • Individuals at a high risk of dyslipidemia should try to maintain a lipid profile of less than LDL-cholesterol 70 mg/DL.

As a good practice, an individual's first lipid profiling should be done at the age of 18, doctors recommend.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. From Delhi Airport To Wankhede Stadium, T20 World Cup Heroes Get Rousing Welcome
  3. Indian Team Victory Parade: Virat Kohli Says In 15 Years, ‘The First Time, I've Seen Rohit Sharma So Emotional' - Watch
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. Hardik Pandya's Zero To Hero Moment: Wankhede Stadium Chants T20 World Cup Champ's Name - Watch
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Expect Goals As Turkiye Aim To Upset The Odds Against The Netherlands
  2. ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Julian Nagelsmann's Focus On Jamal Musiala, Not Lamine Yamal
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England's Victory Over Slovakia Will Be 'Used As Fuel' Against Switzerland, John Stones
  4. Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Quarter-Final: Jesse Marsch Wants To Build 'something Special' Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026
  5. Portugal Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe Wants To Write Own Script Ahead Of Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Clash
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff - Check Tennis Entry List
  3. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details
  2. 12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'
  3. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  4. 'Men, Keep Your Mind...': Women Group's Response To Poster Advising Them To Dress Modestly In Pune
  5. Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Madhya Pradesh HC Orders ASI To Submit Survey Report By July 15
Entertainment News
  1. Nice To Be Able Treat Period Dramas A Bit More Irreverently: 'My Lady Jane' Actor Edward Bluemel
  2. Chris Evans To Receive Spirit Of Service Award
  3. 'The Boys' Stars Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit On Their Characters: They Are Two Sides Of Same Coin
  4. Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
  5. 'Mirzapur' Fandom Is Unparalleled, Says Vijay Varma
US News
  1. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
  2. Managing Your Electric Bill: 10 Tips To Save Money During Heatwaves
  3. Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots
  4. Seint Beauty Shifts Away From MLM Model: Controversy Explained
  5. Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer Go Head-To-Head In Historic Election; Exit Polls Soon | Highlights
  2. UK Woman Murdered Parents, Lived With Their Bodies Hidden At Home For 4 Years
  3. UPI In Paris Again: India Launches Its Digital Payment System At Historic Galeries Lafayette
  4. UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon
  5. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
Latest Stories
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. Bihar: Bridge Collapses In Saran; 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days | Details
  3. Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?
  4. Day In Pics: July 04, 2024
  5. Where Is Emmanuel Macron? Days Before Key Election Result, French President Goes MIA
  6. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  7. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  8. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024