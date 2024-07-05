'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details

DYSLIPIDEMIA FEATURES

The condition of dyslipidemia can be characterised by:

High total cholesterol in blood

Increased level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL)-cholesterol (bad cholesterol)

High triglycerides

Low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL)-cholesterol (good cholesterol)

This condition of high cholesterol is also known as the "silent killer" as it has no symptoms. Dyslipidemia is a marker of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks, strokes and peripheral artery disease.

President of CSI, Dr Pratap Chandra Rath said, "Dyslipidemia is a silent killer, often asymptomatic, unlike hypertension and diabetes."