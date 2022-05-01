Gujarat reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,24,358

So far, 12,13,293 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including nine during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 122. Vadodara accounted for 11 of the new cases, followed by five in Ahmedabad and one each in Gandhinagar and Rajkot.



A government release said 24,180 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs during the day, which took the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.78 crores. A local official said that the neighboring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,358, new cases 18, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,293, active cases 122, people tested so far - figures not released.