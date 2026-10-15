Braj Mohan Ram To Assume Charge As New Odisha Governor On Oct 18

Braj Mohan Ram will formally take oath as the new Governor of Odisha on October 18, 2026, coinciding with Navaratra.
He succeeds the outgoing Odisha Governor, Hari Babu Kambhampati.
Ram is a senior politician and former three-time Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand.
Newly appointed Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram on Thursday said he will assume charge on October 18.
Ram will succeed Hari Babu Kambhampati, who had assumed charge on January 3, 2025.
"I will take charge as the governor of Odisha on October 18 on the auspicious occasion of Navaratra," Ram told reporters at his Morabadi residence here.
Ram will leave for Odisha on October 17 and take the oath the next day, a close associate of the three-time BJP MP said.
"I will work in coordination with everyone. The state's development would be my primary agenda. Education, unemployment, farmers' issues and basic concerns such as electricity, water or any other matters falling under the constitutional framework will all be top priorities," Ram said.
President Droupadi Murmu had on Monday appointed Braj Mohan Ram, a native of Jharkhand's Palamu district, as the new governor of Odisha.
Ram represented Palamu Lok Sabha constituency in undivided Bihar thrice in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He also served as a member of the Bihar Assembly from 1991 to 1995.