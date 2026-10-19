Army Officer’s Wife Booked Over Alleged Links To Chinese Intelligence: What We Know

Jammu and Kashmir Police booked a senior Army officer’s wife for allegedly sharing sensitive information with suspected foreign intelligence operatives.
Investigators suspect academic writing assignments on environmental issues and geopolitics were used to seek sensitive defence-related information.
The case invokes the Official Secrets Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while police continue investigating alleged contacts and information transfers.
Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against the wife of a senior Army officer for allegedly collecting and sharing sensitive information with people suspected of links to foreign intelligence agencies, including China. The allegations are being investigated for possible national security implications.
The woman, a resident of Telangana who lives within the jurisdiction of Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu, has been booked under FIR No. 290/2026. The case has been registered under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The allegations concern suspected contact with foreign-linked operatives and the possible transfer of sensitive material. According to NDTV, investigators are examining whether the woman was drawn into the alleged network through what appeared to be legitimate academic work.
Suspected Academic Cover
Investigators suspect the initial contact was made by people posing as academicians. Police are examining whether the alleged engagement began with academic writing assignments before shifting towards defence-related subjects.
According to preliminary intelligence inputs, the woman was initially asked to write articles on environmental issues and geopolitics. Investigators suspect the interactions later moved towards subjects with strategic and operational implications.
Sources have described the alleged method as an “intellectual trap”. Investigators are examining whether the writing assignments were used as a cover to seek sensitive information under the guise of legitimate academic work.
Alleged Transfer Of Sensitive Information
The case came to light after a source alleged that the woman was involved in the clandestine collection, possession and transmission of sensitive documents, photographs and electronic data. The allegations remain under investigation, and police have not publicly established the extent of any information transfer.
Police inputs also refer to the suspected transmission of information through encrypted communication channels, allegedly to individuals associated with foreign intelligence agencies.
China and other foreign countries have been mentioned in connection with the case. However, investigators have not publicly disclosed how much information may have been transferred or whether any such transfer had national security implications.
Charges And Investigation
The case has been registered under several legal provisions. Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act deals with espionage-related activities, while Section 5 covers the wrongful communication and handling of protected information.
The investigation is continuing. Police have not disclosed the precise nature of the documents allegedly involved, the identities of the suspected foreign contacts or whether searches have resulted in any recoveries.
Investigators are also trying to establish how the woman first came into contact with the individuals under scrutiny. The circumstances surrounding that initial contact remain a key aspect of the probe.