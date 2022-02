4.80% Voting In Punjab, UP Registers 8.15% In 3rd Phase Till 9 am

The voting percentage on Sunday till 9 a.m. in the third phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was 8.15 per cent and 4.80 per cent in Punjab, the Election Commission said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Hathras district registered 7.62 per cent, Firozabad 9.79 per cent, Etah 10.11 per cent, Kasganj 10.16 per cent, Mainpuri 11.03 per cent, Farrukhabad per cent, Kannauj 19.16 per cent, Etawah 6.82 per cent, Auraiya 7.71 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 6.18 Per cent, Kanpur Nagar 5.79 per cent, Jalaun 9.57 per cent, Jhanshi 7.65 per cent, Lalitpur 9.37 per cent, Hamirpur 7.62 per cent and Mahoba 7.98 per cent till 9 a.m.

Polling for the 117-member Punjab Assembly is held in a single-phase on Sunday. In Punjab, Amritsar district registered 4.14 per cent, Barnala 6.70 per cent, Bathinda 5.75 per cent, Faridkot 4.88 per cent, Fatehgarh Sahib 6.94 per cent, Fazilka 6.61 per cent, Ferozepur 6.63 per cent, Hoshiarpur 4.32 per cent, Jalandhar three per cent, Kapurthala 5.06 per cent, Ludhiana 3.81 per cent, Mansa 4.83 per cent, Moga 5.26 per cent, Malerkot 2.25 per cent, Patiala 6.63 per cent, Rupnagar 6.36 per cent, Sahibjada Ajit Singh Nagar 2.18 per cent, Sangrur 4.86 per cent, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 4.83 per cent, Sri Muktsar Sahib 6.31 per cent, Tarn Taran 3.66 per cent and Pathankot 2.25 per cent.

Over 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates including 93 women in Punjab.

In Uttar Pradesh, third phase polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats spread over 16 districts. Over 627 candidates are trying their luck in this phase. The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.