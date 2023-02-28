Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
18.4 Lakh Unemployed Candidates Registered With Rajasthan Govt; 1.9 Lakh Getting Unemployment Allowances

18.4 Lakh Unemployed Candidates Registered With Rajasthan Govt; 1.9 Lakh Getting Unemployment Allowances

The government noted that employment assistance camps are also being organised to provide jobs to the youth of the state. 

Growing unemployment in India.
Unemployed candidates registered with the Rajasthan government

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 1:26 pm

Over 18.4 lakh unemployed candidates are registered with the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship of the Rajasthan government, out of which 1.9 lakh eligible candidates are getting unemployment allowances.

Replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Satish Poonia during the Question Hour in Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday, the state government said there are 18,40,044 registered unemployed candidates, including 11,22,090 men, 7,17,555 women and 399 others as on February 21, 2023.    

Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna said 6,22,043 candidates have benefited till February 21, 2023 under the scheme, out of which unemployment allowance is being given to 1,90,873 eligible candidates, including 1,07,431 men and 83,442 women. The government noted that employment assistance camps are also being organised to provide jobs to the youth of the state. 

From January 2019 to January 2023, a total of 1,062 employment support camps were organised and 1,08,890 youngsters benefitted from these camps. Out of these, 87,173 candidates were selected in private sector companies, 6,363 candidates were given self-employment opportunities, and 15,354 candidates were selected for training, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Department told the House.

