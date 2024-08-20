UK Mulls 'Right To Disconnect' After Downing Street Reveals Link To Productivity, Economic Growth

Which Countries Have Implemented The 'Right To Disconnect'?

The Right to Disconnect has been implemented in Ireland and Belgium. The legal models in Dublin and Brussels are now being used to look into a wider framework which allows a better work-life balance for employees.

In Ireland, a Code of Practice was introduced which required employers to engage with employees and unions on a "right to disconnect" company policy.

The right to disconnect had been part of Irish employment laws for many years. However in 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic, a new code of practice was introduced with three aims -