UK Mulls 'Right To Disconnect' After Downing Street Reveals Link To Productivity, Economic Growth

Downing Street has observed that the right to switch off for workers outside of working hours can be the key to productivity and better economic growth.

UK Mulls 'Right To Disconnect'
The United Kingdom is mulling over creating a "right to disconnect" law after a study by 10 Downing Street revealed it would boost productivity and the economy.

As per the remarks made by the prime minister’s deputy spokesperson, Downing Street has discovered that the right to switch off for workers outside of working hours can be the key to productivity and better economic growth.

The PM spokesperson further added that ministers are looking at the plans implemented by other countries and working towards ensuring that the lines between work and home life are not blurred "inadvertently".

"The purpose behind this is ensuring that employees and businesses have the right arrangements in place to ensure that they can be productive," the spokesperson said, adding that "one of the central missions of the government is for growth and we know that productivity is vital to growth."

She added that the newly elected Labour government would work towards this law while recognising that different companies require different roles of workers.

"Good employers understand that for workers to stay motivated and productive they do need to be able to switch off, and a culture presenteeism can be damaging to productivity," she added.

Which Countries Have Implemented The 'Right To Disconnect'?

The Right to Disconnect has been implemented in Ireland and Belgium. The legal models in Dublin and Brussels are now being used to look into a wider framework which allows a better work-life balance for employees.

In Ireland,  a Code of Practice was introduced which required employers to engage with employees and unions on a "right to disconnect" company policy.

The right to disconnect had been part of Irish employment laws for many years. However in 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic, a new code of practice was introduced with three aims -

  1. Right to not routinely perform work outside normal working hours

  2. Right to not be penalized for disconnecting

  3. Duty to respect another person's right to disconnect

In Belgium, companies with at least 20 employees have been ordered to have agreements in place for the right to disconnect.

Apart from these two countries, Italy has also legally recognised the right to disconnect only with reference to so-called ‘smart-working’.

Portugal also introduced a general duty on employers in 2021 to refrain from contacting their employees outside working hours.

