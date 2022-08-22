Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Nepal Seeks Permission To Export Additional 111 MW Electricity To India

Nepal Electricity Authority, the State-owned power utility body, has forwarded the proposal to India's Central Electricity Authority for the sale of the electricity produced through four hydropower plants: Mistrikhola, Likhukhola, Solukhola and Chilime hydropower, NEA Managing Director Pradeep Thike said on Sunday. 

Nepal Electricity Authority
Nepal Electricity Authority PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 8:13 am

Nepal has proposed to sell an additional 111 MW of surplus electricity to India through its power exchange market.

NEA would be able to export additional power to India after getting permission from the Central Electricity Authority of India. At the moment, Nepal has been exporting 364 MW of electricity to India through open competition.

Electricity worth nearly Rs 1.84 billion has been exported to India in the first month of the current fiscal year. 

NEA started selling surplus electricity in the day-ahead market of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IX) at competitive rates from June 2. 

In the beginning, Nepal exported 39 megawatts of electricity produced by two power plants to the Indian Energy Exchange (IX) on a daily basis. Since June 10, 364 megawatts of electricity produced by six hydropower plants have been sold daily in the Indian market at a competitive rate.

(Inputs from PTI)

