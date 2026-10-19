Former Congo President Kabila Joins Rebel Coalition Amid Rising Tensions

Former Congo President Joseph Kabila has joined an anti-government coalition.
The alliance includes M23 rebels seeking to remove President Tshisekedi.
His move has raised fears of further violence in Congo.
Former President Joseph Kabila has joined a new political-military coalition in the Democratic Republic of Congo against President Felix Tshisekedi, giving rise to fears of more violence in the country.
The announcement was made on Monday last week. Following the announcement of Kabila’s new role, the rebel alliance formed by the Alliance Fleuve Congo coalition and the M23 armed group said it would now be called the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN).
Al Jazeera quoted Basa Juhudi, who is a resident of Goma, he said, “The fact that Joseph Kabila has joined the rebellion, bearing in mind that he is our former president and knows this country inside out, means the war is far from over. I am not happy about this frightening situation.”
The new name suggests the group wants to focus more on national issues in Congo rather than regional concerns. Even before the leadership change, the rebels had said their main goal was to remove President Felix Tshisekedi from power.
They have accused his government of corruption, discriminatory policies, and suppressing political opponents, BBC reported.
The Congolese government and international actors have accused Rwanda of backing the group, but Kigali denies the allegations. Rwanda says its actions are driven by security threats from armed groups operating in eastern Congo.
History Of Joseph Kabila
Earlier, A Congolese court sentenced Kabila to death in absentia last year on treason charges, following allegations that he had joined the rebels. In April, the US also imposed sanctions on him, accusing him of providing material support to the rebels and destabilising eastern Congo.
A 2021 investigation by international media outlets and anti-corruption groups found that Kabila and his family had accumulated significant wealth during his nearly 20 years in power.
The findings were based on millions of leaked bank documents. However, it remains unclear where the money is held and how he could access it, reports reuters.
Joseph Kabila became president of Congo in 2001 after his father, Laurent-Désiré Kabila, was assassinated. He won elections in 2006 and secured a second term in 2011.
His second term was supposed to end in 2016, but the elections were postponed. Critics accused him of trying to stay in power beyond the two terms allowed by the constitution. The delays sparked protests that were met with deadly violence. A political agreement later cleared the way for elections in December 2018.